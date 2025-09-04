Gurmeet Choudhary drops poster of The Battle of Shatrughat on social media, hints at a grand period drama

Gurmeet Choudhary has gotten his fans all excited and curious after he shared a poster titled The Battle of Shatrughat on Thursday, September 4. The artwork, showcasing a sword placed on the backdrop of a battlefield teases the beginning of what appears to be an epic war or large-scale period drama, which instantly sparked conversations about the actor’s possible return to the genre where audiences have adored him in the past.
Though the visually powerful poster carries the names of the makers, several key details are still under the wraps. At this stage, no official announcement has been made about whether The Battle of Shatrughat is being mounted as a feature film or as a web show. Also, the cast, storyline, and timeline remain shrouded in mystery, which has only added to the anticipation surrounding this project.
Fans have already begun speculating that Gurmeet may once again be seen in a larger-than-life costume avatar, something that has always won him admiration for his commanding screen presence and strong performances in historical and mythological roles. The buzz also suggests that this new venture could mark a powerful comeback for the actor in a space where he has previously left a memorable mark.
Gurmeet is currently seen in the couple game show Pati Patni Aur Panga which has quickly become a fan-favourite for its fun and entertaining tasks each week. The show features celebrity jodis like Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad, Sudesh and Mamta Lehri, and wrestler Geeta Phogat with her husband Pawan Kumar. Each episode of the show brings laughter, drama, and lots of family-friendly fun, making it a must-watch for viewers.