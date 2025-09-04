Gurmeet Choudhary drops poster of The Battle of Shatrughat on social media, hints at a grand period drama

Gurmeet Choudhary has gotten his fans all excited and curious after he shared a poster titled The Battle of Shatrughat on Thursday, September 4. The artwork, showcasing a sword placed on the backdrop of a battlefield teases the beginning of what appears to be an epic war or large-scale period drama, which instantly sparked conversations about the actor’s possible return to the genre where audiences have adored him in the past.

Is Gurmeet Choudhary coming back with another epic drama?

Though the visually powerful poster carries the names of the makers, several key details are still under the wraps. At this stage, no official announcement has been made about whether The Battle of Shatrughat is being mounted as a feature film or as a web show. Also, the cast, storyline, and timeline remain shrouded in mystery, which has only added to the anticipation surrounding this project.