Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on late actor’s birth anniversary

“You will always remain in our hearts, happy birthday,” Neetu wrote in her caption. The video features numerous memorable moments, capturing the late actor's witty stage presence. It also includes the reactions from the star-studded guests, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Subhash Ghai.

Heaping praise on his father, the Animal star said, “You know, a man who's been in the industry for 40 years now and all the anecdotes and all his experiences and to share it with such a large audience, I think it's a wonderful idea.”

Neetu Kapoor could also be seen seated in the audience, laughing her heart out as Rishi Kapoor took centre-stage. Reacting to the post, fans as well as celebrities were seen remembering the late actor on his birth anniversary. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday, Chintu. You will always be missed. So fortunate to work with you in luck by chance.”