Jonas Brothers' new Disney Christmas film to be released on November 14

The movie stars Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas as themselves and follows their chaotic journey from London to New York as they try to get home in time to spend Christmas with their families. The film, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, will also feature a number of other stars, including Chloe Bennet, Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa Claus. An accompanying soundtrack with new music is also expected to be released with the film.
The movie promises a series of escalating obstacles and challenges as the brothers attempt to make it home, including getting stranded in a snowy forest and encountering hungry wolves.
Andrew Barth Feldman as Ethan, Andrea Martin as Deb, Randall Park as Brad (who seems to be their fictional band manager), Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa Claus and Kenny G and Justin Tranter appearing as themselves. The film will also include a few special cameos from the Jonas family like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The film is directed by Emmy and Academy Award winner Jessica Yu (Quiz Lady, This Is Us). The screenplay was written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The Jonas Brothers themselves are among the producers. GRAMMY nominee Justin Tranter is the executive music producer and has created original music for the film.
