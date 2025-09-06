Mark Volman, of Flo & Eddie and The Turtles founding member, dies at 78

In his late forties Mark decided to return to school. He earned a degree at Loyola Marymount University in 1997 and later a master’s in fine arts. He went on to teach music business courses, most notably at Belmont University in Nashville, where he spent many years mentoring students.

Mark was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020 but continued to perform in the early stages. He went public with the diagnosis in 2023, the same year he released his memoir, Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures With The Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, and More.

He is survived by his partner, Emily Volman, his former wife, Pat Volman, their daughters, Hallie Volman and Sarina Miller, and his brother, Phil Volman.