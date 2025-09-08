Fan collapses at Kareena Kapoor's Birmingham event

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor dazzled fans in Birmingham, UK in a custom Manish Malhotra saree during a jewellery store launch. She graced the audience with some dance moves and interacted with fans.
However, chaos followed when one of the fans present for the event, fainted and collapsed, spreading panic immediately.
Kareena Kapoor was the guest of honour at a jewellery store launch in Birmingham, UK. She met fans, interacted with them and danced to Fevikol Se.
However, a video has been doing the rounds on social media that shows a panic-stricken environment outside the event venue, as a woman fainted and collapsed. However, there is very little information available regarding the incident.
The video showed the woman, still not fully conscious, being carried away by authorities as a crowd of people watched on.
The incident has brought the crowd management measures at the event into question, with many claiming that the authorities failed to control the crowd effectively, leading to the mishap.
Thousands of fans waited outside the venue as Kareena Kapoor made way into the venue in a sparkling silver saree. Many on the internet believed that, given the large crowd and lack of system, it must have been quite suffocating.
