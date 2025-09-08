Fan collapses at Kareena Kapoor's Birmingham event

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor dazzled fans in Birmingham, UK in a custom Manish Malhotra saree during a jewellery store launch. She graced the audience with some dance moves and interacted with fans.

However, chaos followed when one of the fans present for the event, fainted and collapsed, spreading panic immediately.

Fan collapses during Kareena Kapoor's event

Kareena Kapoor was the guest of honour at a jewellery store launch in Birmingham, UK. She met fans, interacted with them and danced to Fevikol Se.

However, a video has been doing the rounds on social media that shows a panic-stricken environment outside the event venue, as a woman fainted and collapsed. However, there is very little information available regarding the incident.