Malayalam actress Navya Nair fined 1.14L for carrying jasmine gajra on flight

The Airport authorities, notably, had discovered around 15 cm of jasmine flowers in her bag, at a time, when under Australian biosecurity and customs laws, importing fresh flowers and plant materials is strictly prohibited. Since violations can pose serious threats to the country's agriculture and environment, the Australian Department of Agriculture imposed a fine of 1980 Australian dollars (approximately INR 1.14 lakh) on the actress.

Following the incident, Navya posted a light-hearted video on social media, turning the fine into a moment of self-mockery.

In the video, she is seen at the airport eating food, boarding the flight, shopping, and walking around gracefully in a traditional Kerala sari, adorned with jasmine flowers in her hair.

The background track for the video is the trending song 'Onam Mood', and she captioned it playfully as, "Visuals just before I was fined."

Later, the caption was changed to an emoji of a white flower, with the hashtags of Onam, onam vibes, and onam 2025.