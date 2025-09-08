Megan Thee Stallion serves Adin Ross legal papers via mariachi band

American online streamer Adin Ross claims that his latest run-in with Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation’s legal team was not-so-ordinary. During a recent livestream, Adin told DJ Akademiks that a mariachi band arrived at his home, which he described as a ploy to get him outside so he could be served with a deposition. Adin recounted the bizarre moment, saying the musicians weren’t there to perform.

What exactly happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Adin Ross?

The online streamer said: “Listen to what the lawyers did. They called a mariachi, like a Mexican band, to perform outside my house… to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper.”

Adin then showed alleged proof by sharing a picture of the band outside his home on CCTV cameras. While he initially thought it was a prank from one of his viewers, he found out later through security who was really responsible.

Adin Ross reveals to Akademiks that Megan Thee Stallion and record label Roc Nation's lawyers sent a mariachi band to his house to try and bait him to come outside so they could serve him for a deposition. Akademiks says that Roc Nation have asked a federal court in New Jersey court to have him deposed.