Salman Khan's Being Human foundation sends boats, to adopt villages amidst Punjab floods

A few days after Salman Khan addressed the Punjab floods on Bigg Boss 19, the actor's Being Human foundation has sent five boats to Punjab to help out during the ongoing floods. The Punjab floods, caused by heavy rain, have affected several villages in the state.
The humanitarian foundation also plans to adopt the affected border villages that are near Husainiwala, announced Punjab Tourism Chairman Deepak Bali.
According to reports, three of the five boats sent over by the Being Human Foundation, have rescued several people who have been stranded during the floods and have also helped deliver food and other supplies.
The other boats were handed over at the Ferozepur border to help rescue workers.
On Sunday, Salman Khan had addressed the gravity of the issue on an episode of Big Boss 19. Talking about the efforts to help the situation, Salman said, "We are doing as much as we can. We have contributed to the relief fund. Even famous singers from Punjab are helping in every way they can, keeping their rivalries aside".
As the situation intensifies and the floods threaten daily life, several people of the Bollywood and Punjabi film industry have stepped up and stood by the victims.
Comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood have expressed their sorrow and urged people to come together and help in whichever way possible.
Just as Being Human has plans to adopt certain villages in the border to help them stand back on their feet, celebrities including singer Diljit Doshanjh has adopted ten villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar that have been most affected by the devastating floods.
Trying times need helping hands, and many people from the local as well as Hindi entertainment industries have been of great help in aiding relief work and rescue missions.
