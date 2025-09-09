Salman Khan's Being Human foundation sends boats, to adopt villages amidst Punjab floods

A few days after Salman Khan addressed the Punjab floods on Bigg Boss 19, the actor's Being Human foundation has sent five boats to Punjab to help out during the ongoing floods. The Punjab floods, caused by heavy rain, have affected several villages in the state.

The humanitarian foundation also plans to adopt the affected border villages that are near Husainiwala, announced Punjab Tourism Chairman Deepak Bali.

Salman Khan Being Human aids rescue mission during Punjab floods

According to reports, three of the five boats sent over by the Being Human Foundation, have rescued several people who have been stranded during the floods and have also helped deliver food and other supplies.

The other boats were handed over at the Ferozepur border to help rescue workers.