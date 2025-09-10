Armaan Malik, Navya Nanda meet Tim Cook at iPhone 17 pre-launch event

Amitabh Bachchan's grandaughter Navya Nanda was one among a few celebrities, besides Armaan Malik, who was invited to Apple Park in Cupertino, California as a special guest for a pre-iPhone 17 launch event. She shared photos and videos from Apple headquarters on Instagram, as well as pictures with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Navya Nanda and Armaan Malik meet Apple CEO Tim Cook at pre-iPhone 17 launch event in California

In her post “Day 1 with @apple," she had photos with Tim and Armaan, videos of keynote speeches, and pictures with other guests present at the event.

Navya Nanda, aka Navya Naveli Nanda, is the founder of Aara Health, a women’s health platform that delves into key issues like menstruation, menopause and mental health. The entrepreneur is also a model and social activist who focuses on business and health tech.

As the granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, she refused the path of acting and tried to choose a different career.