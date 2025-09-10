Armaan Malik, Navya Nanda meet Tim Cook at iPhone 17 pre-launch event

Amitabh Bachchan's grandaughter Navya Nanda was one among a few celebrities, besides Armaan Malik, who was invited to Apple Park in Cupertino, California as a special guest for a pre-iPhone 17 launch event. She shared photos and videos from Apple headquarters on Instagram, as well as pictures with Apple CEO Tim Cook.
In her post “Day 1 with @apple," she had photos with Tim and Armaan, videos of keynote speeches, and pictures with other guests present at the event.
Navya Nanda, aka Navya Naveli Nanda, is the founder of Aara Health, a women’s health platform that delves into key issues like menstruation, menopause and mental health. The entrepreneur is also a model and social activist who focuses on business and health tech.
As the granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, she refused the path of acting and tried to choose a different career.
Navya Naveli's mother, Shweta Bachchan, left a comment on the post. She wrote, “What fun!” along with an emoji.
Navya is also involved in other social projects like "Project Naveli" which is a non-profit initiative to offer women with resources and opportunities to allow for social and economic independence.
"Project Naveli is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in our country, India. The 4 areas in which Project Naveli will fight gender inequality are Education, Domestic Violence, Economic Independence, and Mental and Physical health," says its LinkedIn page.
iPhone 17 pre-launch event
At Apple's 'Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, iPhone 17 was announced. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series begin on Friday, September 12, at 5.30 pm IST in India.
iPhone 17 in India starts at INR 82,900, while the iPhone Air starts at INR 1,19,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at INR 1,34,900 for the base variant, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at INR 1,49,900.
