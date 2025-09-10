Nina Dobrev quit Vampire Diaries due to pay disparity with male co-stars

Nina Dobrev believes that she deserved at least a higher pay because she was playing several characters as and when the plot required.

In the book, she wrote, "It was a bit of a tricky situation because my contract only said to play Elena, but I was playing multiple characters, which doubled my workload. I had to be on set for double the amount of time, I had to memorize double the amount of lines. I wanted to play Katherine, but I wanted to be compensated fairly for that, and I wanted to be an equal to the boys".

Nina Dobrev also revealed that she had requested the network for a pay raise so that there is parity with her male co-stars. Their refusal to adhere to her request had hurt Nina Dobrev who then decided to call it quits as Elena Gilbert.

"They just said out of principle they wouldn’t bump me up to being equal to the boys, and so that was probably the most hurtful because it felt like I was really working hard and we shot eighteen-hour days sometimes, and nights, and I was putting my absolute heart and soul, blood, sweat, and tears into it", said Nina Dobrev.

Nina Dobrev made a guest appearance in the series finale in 2017. Nina quit Vampire Diaries in 2015 after being a part of the show from the very beginning.