Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Taylor Frankie Paul will lead new The Bachelorette season

New bachelorette name is out! It's Taylor Frankie Paul, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, who will lead the 22nd season of The Bachelorette.

The 32-year old actor was announced as the new season's lead on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, which has been attended by the likes of people like Kamala Harris, Miley Cyrus, Jane Fonda and Christina Aguilera.

In an interview, Taylor said it's "surreal" when asked how she was feeling.

"Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment," she explained. "I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people."

"How did I get here? In my head I'm like, 'How is this happening?' That's my answer," she added.

Taylor just couldn't believe that she had grabbed makers' attention with her TikTok, which she made 3 years ago.

"I don't know if that got their attention ... It was mainly a joke to me ... Then we had a meeting. I still didn't believe it until i got the invitation, 'Will you be our Bachelorette?' Same reaction, shaking, pacing back and forth. There's no way, no way," Taylor said.