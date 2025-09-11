Oprah, Nick Jonas and Usher turn heads at Ralph Lauren show

Winfrey last attended one of Lauren’s runway events in 2018, when he famously transformed Central Park into a grand stage for his 50th anniversary show. This time, however, Lauren returned to a more pared-back approach, staging the presentation in his own design studio, decorated with clean white couches. Yet “intimate” still meant crowds gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of celebrities like Usher, Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Naomi Watts, Laura Dern, and Gayle King.

Inside, guests were treated to a collection that distilled Lauren’s enduring love of menswear-inspired tailoring for women. Crisp white jackets and coats, some paired with bralette tops and wide trousers, anchored the collection’s opening looks. Black and white dominated the palette, punctuated with flashes of red: a satin bow tied neatly at the neck, a spaghetti-strap sundress, and a show-stopping strapless silk gown that closed the evening. Accessories leaned bold and dramatic, with chunky silver pendants and oversized floppy hats making appearances throughout.

For Mindy Kaling, the evening carried personal resonance. “His vision was very emblematic of the American dream for my parents,” she shared, recalling how her father treasured the iconic polo symbol. “It felt like a sign of making it.”

Beyond the runway, the designer’s legacy was also being celebrated by his family. David Lauren, his son and the brand’s chief branding and innovation officer, reflected on the joy of seeing Taylor Swift in a casual Polo Ralph Lauren dress when announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce. “We’re always proud to work with Taylor,” he said. “To be part of such a romantic moment in her life is very special for us.”

The evening balanced nostalgia, glamour, and a reaffirmation of Ralph Lauren’s timeless codes — proving once again that elegance can feel both classic and contemporary.