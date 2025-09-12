DC cancels Red Hood comic series after writer's Charlie Kirk 'problematic' comment

Soon after the latest DC comic series release of Red Hood #1, on September 10, 2025, DC Comics cancelled the next two issues by transgender author Gretchen Felker-Martin for inflammatory Charlie Kirk comment.

Conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk recently got shot at a university event, when he was debating an audience member. It happened at Utah Valley University, and the shooter still has not been caught.

In the immediate aftermath, and before Kirk's death, Gretchen Felker-Martin wrote on Bluesky, "Thoughts and prayers, you Nazi b***h."

She later added, "Hope the bullet's okay after touching Charlie Kirk."

The monthly series, which is a Batman spinoff, was set to follow Red Hood and Huntress as they relocate to Louisiana. But its solicited second and third issues will not be coming out, much to the dismay of fans. The first one received mixed reactions.

"DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series," the publisher confirmed. "DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold."

"At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct," DC Comics added to the media house who reached out to them for comments.