Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi gets standing ovation at TIFF, Pratik Gandhi overwhelmed

As the upcoming series Gandhi by Hansal Mehta received a standing ovation after its premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), actor Pratik Gandhi said he feels overwhelmed by the response.

Gandhi gets standing ovation at TIFF 2025

Pratik, who essays the role of Mahatma Gandhi, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images and clips from the premiere. He also shared a video, where the series got a standing ovation by the audiences.

Expressing his happiness, Pratik wrote in the caption section, “A very special day when #Gandhi premiered at #tiff50. Grateful and blessed to be here with the amazingly passionate team Gandhi, beautiful audience at TIFF and overwhelming response with a standing ovation, the joy in the air and that smile on all our faces.”

Gandhi, which also stars Bhamini Oza, Kabir Bedi and Tom Felton, depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha. The series is planned to span three seasons. The shooting for the first season set between 1888 to 1915 was completed in August 2024.