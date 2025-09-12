Celebs

Hansika Motwani and her mother to reportedly face trial in Nancy James’ cruelty complaint

The Bombay High Court has rejected Hansika Motwani’s plea to quash FIRs filed under Sections 498A, 323 and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, meaning the actress and her mother will stand trial in Nancy James’ cruelty complaint
Hansika Motwani and mother Nancy James’ cruelty complaint
Hansika Motwani and her mother to stand trial in Nancy James’ cruelty complaintX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

The Bombay High Court has refused to quash a cruelty complaint against actor Hansika Motwani, paving the way for a trial that also places her mother, Jyotika Motwani, under legal scrutiny.

Hansika Motwani, mother to face trial as Bombay HC dismisses plea in cruelty case

Nancy James, who was earlier married to Hansika’s brother, Prashant Motwani, alleged that Hansika and Jyotika subjected her to cruelty and harassment during her marriage.

She charged FIRs under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita: Section 498A for dowry-related cruelty, Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 352 for criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

Nancy James, who married Prashant Motwani in March 2021, says she faced constant domestic abuse during her marriage. She also accuses her in-laws of regularly asking her for money and costly gifts, which made her feel insulted and left her emotionally distressed.

Hansika Motwani net worth
Hansika MotwaniX

In her complaint, she further claims that the Motwanis pressured her into selling her flat. She says the stress and mistreatment took a toll on her health and led to her developing Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness or paralysis in facial muscles.

“Nancy and Prashant Motwani, Hansika’s brother, had a lavish wedding ceremony in March 2021. However, their marriage was strained from the start. A year later, the two started living separately," a source told a media outlet.

In February, Hansika Motwani and her mother got anticipatory bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court, which protected them from being arrested. Later, Hansika asked the court to dismiss the FIR against her. The Bombay High Court has now rejected her request, so both she and her mother will have to face trial.

Hansika, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films, is herself facing enough turmoil in her personal life. Sources indicate that she is facing marital challenges with businessman Sohael Khaturiya.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Hansika Motwani and mother Nancy James’ cruelty complaint
Gérard Depardieu to face trial in Paris over sexual assault allegations
Hansika Motwani

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com