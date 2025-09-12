Hansika Motwani and her mother to reportedly face trial in Nancy James’ cruelty complaint

The Bombay High Court has refused to quash a cruelty complaint against actor Hansika Motwani, paving the way for a trial that also places her mother, Jyotika Motwani, under legal scrutiny.

Hansika Motwani, mother to face trial as Bombay HC dismisses plea in cruelty case

Nancy James, who was earlier married to Hansika’s brother, Prashant Motwani, alleged that Hansika and Jyotika subjected her to cruelty and harassment during her marriage.

She charged FIRs under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita: Section 498A for dowry-related cruelty, Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 352 for criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

Nancy James, who married Prashant Motwani in March 2021, says she faced constant domestic abuse during her marriage. She also accuses her in-laws of regularly asking her for money and costly gifts, which made her feel insulted and left her emotionally distressed.