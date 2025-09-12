Soha Ali Khan breaks down Sharmila Tagore and Tiger Pataudi’s interfaith love story

Sharmila Tagore made some choices back in the day that society may have deemed scandalous. She dared to venture into the world of cinema — something considered disreputable by many, and even posed in a bikini in the 1960s! But most importantly, she dared to marry outside her religion.

Soha Ali Khan speaks up about Sharmila Tagore's marriage; says she had to convert to Islam

Although Sharmila lived her life on her own terms, as actor Soha Ali Khan confirmed, she wasn’t entirely free from rules. In fact, before marrying Mansur, Sharmila had to convert to Islam and her name was chosen as Ayesha by Mansur.

“But because she has always been Sharmila Tagore in her whole professional career, people still know her as Sharmila Tagore. But she is also Ayesha," Soha said recently.

Their marriage was neither "easy not was it difficult," Sharmila and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi said on a talk show.

“It had to be faced and understood. You couldn’t be very flippant about it. Before that, I wasn’t terribly religious. Now, I think I know more about Hinduism and Islam,” she had said.