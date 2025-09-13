Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's quaint Goa trip is all about quiet evenings and meaningful family time

Stating that their trip was all about quiet evenings, eating, and swimming, Sagarika penned on Instagram, "Quiet evenings and full days — eating, swimming, starting solids (white heart emoji) more swimming, and a milestone birthday - Happy birthday Anjie !!! Fateh’s very first birthday party was celebrating you (Yellow heart emoji)."

"Goa has always been special for us as a family, and this time at @stregisgoa was no different. Thank you to the entire team for making our stay so comfortable and easy. A special thank you to Gurnoor and Radhika — it really makes a difference when things are led with such care. Akriti, thank you for looking after us so thoughtfully and Suchandra Fateh is definitely going to miss you the most. Looking forward to coming back soon (white heart emojis)", she added.

Sagarika and Zaheer were introduced to each other by actor Angad Bedi. Initially just good friends, they later got into a relationship, but kept things under wraps. During Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding, Sagarika and Zaheer made their first public appearance together as a couple. The lovebirds finally tied the knot in November 2017 in an intimate ceremony and welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, in April this year.