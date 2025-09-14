Ellen DeGeneres sued over alleged car crash

The woman who accused Ellen DeGeneres of running a stop sign and causing the accident, said that she had been left injured after the incident. She further added that Ellen's car had come "without any warning", crashing into her vehicle.

The lawsuit also states that the place where the alleged accident took place was "controlled by stop signs in all directions". Despite the precaution, the alleged accident happened due to negligence and the lawsuit thus states that Ellen DeGeneres “negligently caused, or contributed to causing plaintiff's vehicle to be collided with by the defendants' vehicle".

The plaintiff is suing on the grounds of general ignorance and seeks compensation for her "multiple serious personal injuries and damages". While the exact amount that Ellen DeGeneres has been sued for is not known, the anonymous woman has alleged that she incurred great medical costs, loss of pay and also "loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and anxiety".

Ellen DeGeneres is yet to address the incident. The popular comedian and talk show host moved to UK with her wife, Portia de Rossi, last year.