Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting first child within weeks? Rumours shock Internet
It's not the first time the Internet has obsessed over the possibility that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. Every other appearance of Katrina in oversized clothes or hoodies has given way to speculation over her attempts at hiding her bump. However, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have remained mum on the issue as the rumours dissipated.
Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Reports claim Vicky-Katrina to welcome child next month
However, a major entertainment portal published that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child next month. Needless to say, fans are in shock, especially since there has been no bump sighting as such only murmurs over Instagram or Reddit, and neither Katrina nor Vicky has talked about this.
The report suggests that Katrina Kaif is pregnant with her first child. She and Vicky Kaushal will welcome their baby into the world in October-November. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in late 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in an intimate but lavish ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's last social media sighting was in May, on Vicky Kaushal's birthday, when Katrina posted a close-up picture of them together. Before Katrina and Vicky celebrated Holi with their family in March, and posted happy pictures.
There have been some public sightings of the couple since then, but netizens have not been able to spot a baby bump on Katrina. However, the rumours did not fade away. Though there is no evidence of Katrina being pregnant, fans noted how Katrina, who's also a beauty mogul, has only been posting videos from her waist up.
Katrina and Vicky have also not posted photos of them together in a while and Katrina hasn't been seen filming either. Some fans have speculated that she could be on a sabbatical from Bollywood due to her pregnancy, although she has been actively working for her beauty brand.
Whether it's true or not, fans couldn't help but celebrate the news online. “I will believe only when the couple confirms this. She has been pregnant for years now! But i hope its true this time, would be very happy for them😊," shared a fan.
Another fan commented, “It was kind of obvious if you follow her. Her videos were all shoulder videos, she wasnt posting any recent pics, she hasn't been seen at the airport since early this year at all, she didn't even attend her UK debut for Kay Beauty which is a huge deal for her brand. Congrats to Vicky and Kat, wishing them the very best.”
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.