Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting first child within weeks? Rumours shock Internet

Katrina and Vicky have also not posted photos of them together in a while and Katrina hasn't been seen filming either. Some fans have speculated that she could be on a sabbatical from Bollywood due to her pregnancy, although she has been actively working for her beauty brand.

Whether it's true or not, fans couldn't help but celebrate the news online. “I will believe only when the couple confirms this. She has been pregnant for years now! But i hope its true this time, would be very happy for them😊," shared a fan.

Another fan commented, “It was kind of obvious if you follow her. Her videos were all shoulder videos, she wasnt posting any recent pics, she hasn't been seen at the airport since early this year at all, she didn't even attend her UK debut for Kay Beauty which is a huge deal for her brand. Congrats to Vicky and Kat, wishing them the very best.”