Nick Cannon says having 12 kids was a response to trauma

American comedian, actor and rapper Nick Cannon recently admitted that having 12 kids may have been his response to trauma, as he was likely being "frivolous" and "careless". Nick said that it wasn't as though he wanted to have that may kids; rather, he felt that he could handle whatever came his way.
On a morning radio show, Nick spoke up about his mental health journey and how he dealt with his divorce with Mariah Carey.
“I’m learning that now, and it wasn’t like I was acting out,” he said.
“It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process, because I could do it, because I had the money, because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move. Opposed to doing a mature thing and saying, ‘Hey, well, it probably makes more sense to do this.’ And then, obviously, life happens as well. So it wasn’t like, ‘Well, I’m gonna go have 12 kids.’ It was more about, like, ‘Yo, I’mma just live life and have fun and whatever happens, happens, I can handle it.’”
As a 45-year old, Nick admitted that things "might’ve been a little different in certain scenarios" if he had taken the time to do some "inner work".
His co-host then asked if he still would have had 12 kids, to which Nick responded that he wasn’t sure. “I don’t know … I’ve always said this: Every child that I had was made out of love and they was strong relationships,” he answered.
“If I would’ve did the work and the healing after getting divorced, I probably would’ve took my time in a lot of other scenarios. And for whatever reason, I thought that was the answer a lot of times. It was like, ‘Oh, I’mma figure it out over here. I’mma figure it out over here,’ opposed to like leaving trauma every step of the way, instead of fixing it from its origin and then being able to present itself."
Nick Cannon has children with six women: his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; former Miss Arizona USA, Brittany Bell; model LaNisha Cole; DJ and radio personality, Abby De La Rosa; model Alyssa Scott; and real estate agent, Bre Tiesi.
