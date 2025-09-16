Nick Cannon says having 12 kids was a response to trauma

American comedian, actor and rapper Nick Cannon recently admitted that having 12 kids may have been his response to trauma, as he was likely being "frivolous" and "careless". Nick said that it wasn't as though he wanted to have that may kids; rather, he felt that he could handle whatever came his way.

On a morning radio show, Nick spoke up about his mental health journey and how he dealt with his divorce with Mariah Carey.

“I’m learning that now, and it wasn’t like I was acting out,” he said.

“It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process, because I could do it, because I had the money, because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move. Opposed to doing a mature thing and saying, ‘Hey, well, it probably makes more sense to do this.’ And then, obviously, life happens as well. So it wasn’t like, ‘Well, I’m gonna go have 12 kids.’ It was more about, like, ‘Yo, I’mma just live life and have fun and whatever happens, happens, I can handle it.’”