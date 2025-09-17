Robert Redford net worth: $200 real estate portfolio, environmental investments and more

His real estate portfolio is a small portion of his net worth. Public reports place his net worth at roughly US$200 million.

Some of his film salaries over the decades include about US$500,000 for The Sting (1973), US$2 million for A Bridge Too Far (1977), US$3.5 million for The Electric Horseman (1979), US$4 million for Indecent Proposal (1993), and a career-best base pay of around US$11 million for The Last Castle (2001).

Beyond acting, his wealth was bolstered by earnings from directing (Ordinary People, Quiz Show), and ventures tied to the Sundance Institute. He also invested in environmental initiatives.

Redford’s real estate holdings were equally striking. Among them was a 30-acre ranch near Sundance, Utah — linked to The Horse Whisperer — which went on the market in 2021 for about US$4.9 million. He also owned a reported 1,800 acres in Utah, much of it preserved through conservation easements.

His former Napa Valley estate, “Danza del Sol,” stretched across ten acres and reflected his affinity for nature and art through its rustic design. In late 2024, he sold his Tiburon, California, waterfront property for about US$4.65 million. Over the years, he also kept residences in Manhattan, Malibu, Aspen, and Santa Fe, balancing life between cultural hubs and natural retreats.