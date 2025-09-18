Popular vlogger Uncle Roger gets married in a dreamy Bengali-Malaysian celebration

Internet’s favourite foodie and comedy sensation, Nigel Ng, better known as Uncle Roger, has some big news, and no, it’s not about rice. In a heartwarming cross-cultural celebration, Nigel tied the knot with lawyer Sabrina Ahmed in a stunning ceremony that beautifully blended Bengali and Malaysian traditions. From breathtaking traditional attire to picture-perfect moments, the couple has officially become the internet’s newest obsession.

The two tied the knot in July 2025 sharing a heartfelt note on social media which won the hearts of his followers quite beautifully. He wrote, “On July 19th, 2025, I married my best friend @sabriiines. Now, someone please help my uncle find a wife.” The celebration was nothing short of magical, as the pair honoured their roots with two beautiful ceremonies, set against the picturesque backdrop of Sintra, Portugal. They defined the true fusion of love, laughter, and culture!

The wedding festivities kicked off in true style with a joint bachelor-bachelorette party, attended by around 70 close friends and family. Among the guests was Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O. Yang, adding even more star power to the celebration. The party set sail on a luxurious three-hour sunset cruise, a dreamy, golden-hour affair that perfectly blended glam with grandeur.