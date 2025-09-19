Emmy Producer Dionne Harman discovered she has stage 3 cancer after Kim Kardashian posted about body scan

The Emmy producer, along with her fiancé Jesse Collins, whose namesake company orchestrates The Emmys, the Super Bowl Halftime Show and more, started digging deep into Prenuvo, a relatively new company offering advanced technology MRI scans, just out of curiosity. Prenuvo claimed to take a deeper look into what's going on in people's lives, just in time to catch serious underlying issues, before it is too late.

Somehow, Dionne had an inner calling to get themselves checked, but had to wait for 3-4 months before they could get an appointment. Back then, she says she was rather more concerned with Jesse's health. “We both work hard and don’t always take care of ourselves the way we should. And sad to say, several of our friends have dropped dead of heart attacks because it’s a high-stress world. Jesse started his own company after his boss, John Cossette, died of a massive heart attack, so there's always been that fear,” she said to a media outlet.

After both getting the scan back in March of 2024, while “Jesse was a perfect picture of health,” Dionne learnt that her scan had an alarming and unusual finding. She was told that there appears to be a pretty large mass in her right lung, and she needs to call a pulmonologist as soon as possible. While the pulmonologist dismissed the test result initially as Dionne had no apparent symptoms, the chest X-ray report was sent immediately to a radiologist for a PET/CT scan. That’s when she was told she needed a biopsy.

However, it wasn't until a meeting with professor and thoracic surgeon Dr. Graeme Rosenberg, that Harmon was diagnosed with lung cancer. According to Dr. Graeme, lung cancer is 'really misunderstood'. "Most lung cancers are found by accident in the non-smoking population,” and that was the case with Dionne, too.

Upon Dionne's surgery, the doctor found that what had originally presented as stage 1 or 2 lung cancer was actually stage 3. “There were a couple of surprises in her pathology, including a lymph node with a tiny microscopic metastatic nodule," explains Dr. Graeme, and said that she was operated swiftly as "the fear is that lung cancer spreads to the next train stop over in terms of lymph nodes."

Dionne recalls, "I would’ve died, for sure."