Salman compared Aishwarya to Waheeda Rahman, reveals veteran actress Himani Shivpuri
Aishwarya Rai and Slman Khan's onscreen chemistry, the relationship and later the fallout have never been a secret...and each time they became the talk of not just the tinsel town, but kind of almost the whole country and their huge fan base. Salman and Aishwarya first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
In a recent interview, actor Himani Shivpuri recalled her memories of working with the former Miss World Aishwarya and shared how 'bhaijaan' Salman would often visit her on sets. Himani also recalled the times when Salman would angrily speak about Aishwarya, and the veteran actress would try her best to calm him down.
What Himani Shivpuri said about Salman and Aishwarya's ugly fights
Himani said that she first worked with Aishwarya in the film titled Aa Ab Laut Chalein, then in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and much later in Umrao Jaan (2006). “She was not very established back then. We were very close then,” shared Himani and recalled the time when they shot for Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in Hyderabad. “We would shoot in Hyderabad. This was the time when she and Salman were going very strong so Salman used to come every night and leave in the morning,” she shared.
When asked to comment on Salman and Aishwarya’s break-up, she said, “It didn’t work out. They will know best what the problem was between them.” Himani shared that she was often the "agony aunt" for stars who would share their problems with her.
She recalled another incident when the two actors were in the middle of a huge fight and Himani tried to calm him down.
“I remember once we were shooting in Film City. Aishwarya was shooting with Abhishek for Rohan Sippy’s film and Salman had come. He was telling me, ‘Kya hai? Isko samjhao. Waheeda Rehman ko dekhe. Apne aap ko bohot khubsurat samajhti hai (What's this? You make her understand. Ask her to look at Waheeda Rehman. She thinks herself to be very pretty.)’ I used to tell him to calm down, to stay quiet,” shared Himani.
Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and has a daughter together, Aaradhya.