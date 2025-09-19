Salman compared Aishwarya to Waheeda Rahman, reveals veteran actress Himani Shivpuri

Aishwarya Rai and Slman Khan's onscreen chemistry, the relationship and later the fallout have never been a secret...and each time they became the talk of not just the tinsel town, but kind of almost the whole country and their huge fan base. Salman and Aishwarya first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In a recent interview, actor Himani Shivpuri recalled her memories of working with the former Miss World Aishwarya and shared how 'bhaijaan' Salman would often visit her on sets. Himani also recalled the times when Salman would angrily speak about Aishwarya, and the veteran actress would try her best to calm him down.

What Himani Shivpuri said about Salman and Aishwarya's ugly fights

Himani said that she first worked with Aishwarya in the film titled Aa Ab Laut Chalein, then in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and much later in Umrao Jaan (2006). “She was not very established back then. We were very close then,” shared Himani and recalled the time when they shot for Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in Hyderabad. “We would shoot in Hyderabad. This was the time when she and Salman were going very strong so Salman used to come every night and leave in the morning,” she shared.