Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with BF: Who is Rahul Mody, her new bae?

Did Shraddha Kapoor just hard launch her boyfriend Rahul Mody? Well, we think so! Shraddha uploaded a cute and goofy video, which got everybody speculating, did she just confirm her relationship with Rahul Mody?
The speculation around Shraddha’s personal life has been growing since early 2024, and now, this latest moment, with her posting the video that has Rahul tagged, (not in the caption but the video) has gotten her fans all excited.
The video sees a super moody and cranky (seems hangry though) Shraddha is seen looking into the camera and saying “hatt,” while being filmed up close, reportedly by Rahul, whose voice we can hear once. The video syas, "Koi aisa dhundo jo yeh nakhra utha paaye" (Find someone who can handles these tantrums), with the video captioned as "Aisa “hatt” sunne wala kis kiske paas hai ???"
For those who haven't looked him up already on the internet, Rahul Mody is a screenwriter and assistant director who has worked in films like Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
According to media reports, Rahul studied at Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School in Mumbai before getting enrolled at Whistling Woods International for film and television studies. Though he didn't complete the full course, he gained full hands-on experience while working as an intern in film sets and eventually stepping into the Bollywood industry as an associate director and writing roles. He is the son of businessman Amod Mody but chose not to pursue the family business, instead building a career in the film industry.
Rumours of Shraddha dating Rahul began early last year when the duo were first spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant, together. Since then, they have made several appearances at public events, including pre-wedding functions of well-known personalities.
While none of these amounted to an official statement, they were enough to keep the rumour mill buzzing, with Shraddha tagging Rahul in many of her stories and posts.