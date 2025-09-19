Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with BF: Who is Rahul Mody, her new bae?

Did Shraddha Kapoor just hard launch her boyfriend Rahul Mody? Well, we think so! Shraddha uploaded a cute and goofy video, which got everybody speculating, did she just confirm her relationship with Rahul Mody?

The speculation around Shraddha’s personal life has been growing since early 2024, and now, this latest moment, with her posting the video that has Rahul tagged, (not in the caption but the video) has gotten her fans all excited.

Shraddha shares playful video tagging Rahul Mody, mentions ‘tantrums’

The video sees a super moody and cranky (seems hangry though) Shraddha is seen looking into the camera and saying “hatt,” while being filmed up close, reportedly by Rahul, whose voice we can hear once. The video syas, "Koi aisa dhundo jo yeh nakhra utha paaye" (Find someone who can handles these tantrums), with the video captioned as "Aisa “hatt” sunne wala kis kiske paas hai ???"