Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas & more to launch Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer

The trailer for the film Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to be launched by several prominent actors from different Indian film industries. Hrithik Roshan will unveil the Hindi trailer, Prabhas will launch the Telugu version, Prithviraj Sukumaran will release the Malayalam trailer and Sivakarthikeyan will present the Tamil trailer.
The trailers are scheduled to be released on September 22, 2025. The film, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, is written, directed by and stars Rishab Shetty. It is produced by Hombale Films and is set to be a pan-Indian release.
The original Kantara was a blockbuster that transcended its Kannada roots and became a nationwide phenomenon. By having actors like Hrithik Roshan (Hindi), Prabhas (Telugu), Prithviraj Sukumaran (Malayalam) and Sivakarthikeyan (Tamil) launch the respective language trailers, the filmmakers are immediately signaling that Kantara: Chapter 1 is a major release for a broad, national audience, not just a regional film.
Hombale Films, the production house behind Kantara and the KGF franchise, is known for its ambitious, high-scale projects. This multi-star trailer launch is a continuation of their marketing strategy to position their films as grand cinematic events. The collaboration also hints at future projects, as there are rumors of Hombale Films working with Hrithik Roshan on another film.
The release of Kantara: Chapter 1 is a highly anticipated event, and the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025. As for the plot, since it's a prequel, it delves into the origins of the mythology and ancestral conflict that were central to the first film. The film is set in the year 300 CE, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in the mystical forests of Banavasi. This historical setting is meant to explore the ancient roots of the Daiva tradition, particularly the origins of the deities Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva.
