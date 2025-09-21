Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas & more to launch Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer

Hombale Films, the production house behind Kantara and the KGF franchise, is known for its ambitious, high-scale projects. This multi-star trailer launch is a continuation of their marketing strategy to position their films as grand cinematic events. The collaboration also hints at future projects, as there are rumors of Hombale Films working with Hrithik Roshan on another film.

The release of Kantara: Chapter 1 is a highly anticipated event, and the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025. As for the plot, since it's a prequel, it delves into the origins of the mythology and ancestral conflict that were central to the first film. The film is set in the year 300 CE, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in the mystical forests of Banavasi. This historical setting is meant to explore the ancient roots of the Daiva tradition, particularly the origins of the deities Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva.