Internet slams Ameesha Patel as she says she prefers male friends; 'women talk about in-laws, servants...'

Ameesha Patel is facing some backlash for saying she prefers male company to that of women. Ameesha appeared on Ranveer Allahabadia's popular podcast, where she was asked about her social life.

Ameesha Patel told Ranveer that she prefers spending time with male friends over her female ones, as women tend to talk about their kids, their mothers-in-law, while men talk about the world. This did not sit well with the viewers of the podcast and they took to the comment section of the show.

Ameesha's comments led viewers to label her a pick-me, which refers to women who seek male validation and or often change their stance or their viewes depending on who they are with.

"I have a girls group, but I love hanging out with boys. Because, and no offence to anyone, girls, you know, like to talk about their mother-in-laws, their kids, their house staff, and with men you get a very different perspective, they have a world vision, they talk about business, politics, this that, you educate yourself a lot," Ameesha said.

Many fans pointed out that most women have to handle household decisions or are pushed towards it, her comments don't make sense. "Because boys have the privilege of not managing the whole house and the career, it's the women who do it balance both an I am proud to have a powerful girlfriend gang," one commented.

"Ameesha discussing the political and economic state of the world with Jaden Smith," said another.

"You are so unique and different and not like the other girls at all," said another.

However, some agreed, saying, "At this point, she is right."