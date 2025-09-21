Priscilla Presley finally addresses the wild “Elvis is alive” rumours

She said she wants to “set the record straight on the conspiracies that the King of Rock ’n’ Roll is still alive and faked his death at age 42 in 1977, in order to escape fame. There’s been so much that’s untruthful out there — things like Elvis are still alive and hidden somewhere."

She added, “I wish he was still alive." Priscilla first met Elvis in 1959 when she was just 14 and was living in Germany with her mother and stepfather. Six months later, Elvis returned to the U.S. and by 1963, her parents agreed to let her move to Memphis, Tennessee, to be with him. Reflecting on those early years, she admitted, “I met him at such a young age, I didn’t have time to think about life yet. Even when dating him, I'd think, ‘What am I going to do? I don’t want to be a nurse. I don’t want to be a teacher. I don’t want to be a secretary. What can I do?’ Other things happened, and I love every moment.”