Priscilla Presley finally addresses the wild “Elvis is alive” rumours

Decades after Elvis Presley's death in 1977, wild theories started to circulate about the king of Rock n Roll. Now in a new cover story by a leading media company, Priscilla Presley spoke out to address them directly.
She said she wants to “set the record straight on the conspiracies that the King of Rock ’n’ Roll is still alive and faked his death at age 42 in 1977, in order to escape fame. There’s been so much that’s untruthful out there — things like Elvis are still alive and hidden somewhere."
She added, “I wish he was still alive." Priscilla first met Elvis in 1959 when she was just 14 and was living in Germany with her mother and stepfather. Six months later, Elvis returned to the U.S. and by 1963, her parents agreed to let her move to Memphis, Tennessee, to be with him. Reflecting on those early years, she admitted, “I met him at such a young age, I didn’t have time to think about life yet. Even when dating him, I'd think, ‘What am I going to do? I don’t want to be a nurse. I don’t want to be a teacher. I don’t want to be a secretary. What can I do?’ Other things happened, and I love every moment.”
The couple got married in 1967, when Elvis was 32 and Priscilla was 21. Nine months later, their daughter Lisa Marie was born. In her upcoming memoir Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla wrote, “I wanted to keep the family together as much as I could. One way or another, I made sure she saw her daddy.”
Priscilla also addressed the portrayal of Elvis in the 2023 film Priscilla, which she feels exaggerated certain aspects. “He did have a temper, there’s no doubt,” she admits. Recalling a scene where Elvis is shown angrily on the phone she clarified, “The real story is Colonel was really upsetting him, and I had just come in, he didn’t know I was there.”
