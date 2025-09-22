Kantara: Chapter 1 just dropped the trailer and here’s what to expect!

The trailer begins with a poignant moment: a young boy questioning why his father disappears at the same forest spot where the original film concluded. The narrative then spirals into the distant past, anchoring itself in the idea that this land was once home to their ancestors and that their story began here.

What follows is a sweeping blend of mythology, history and folklore. The film reveals how the sacred idol stone, central to worship, was discovered in the river. It speaks of an unjust king whose drift into adharma (unrighteousness) provokes divine intervention. Lord Shiva sends an avatar to challenge tyranny and divine messengers come to settle in this land, shaping its destiny as Kantara.