Kantara: Chapter 1 just dropped the trailer and here’s what to expect!

The much-anticipated trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 has finally dropped, and in just a few minutes of screen time, it has set the tone for one of the year’s most ambitious Indian films. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, the film revisits the folklore-infused world of Kantara but on a larger, more mythic scale — a prequel that promises to unravel the origins of the legend.
The trailer begins with a poignant moment: a young boy questioning why his father disappears at the same forest spot where the original film concluded. The narrative then spirals into the distant past, anchoring itself in the idea that this land was once home to their ancestors and that their story began here.
What follows is a sweeping blend of mythology, history and folklore. The film reveals how the sacred idol stone, central to worship, was discovered in the river. It speaks of an unjust king whose drift into adharma (unrighteousness) provokes divine intervention. Lord Shiva sends an avatar to challenge tyranny and divine messengers come to settle in this land, shaping its destiny as Kantara.
Unlike the original film, which was grounded in nature and community rituals, Kantara: Chapter 1 stretches its narrative into the realms of kingdoms, warfare and devotion. Viewers are treated to glimpses of grand battles, palace intrigue and rituals performed with raw spiritual fervor.
At its core, the story still confronts injustice against the tribals, whose produce, land and rights are usurped by those in power. But layered over this struggle is a budding romance between Rishab Shetty’s character and Rukmini Vasanth as princess Kankavathi. Their relationship becomes a political flashpoint when the king suspects that the bond is a strategy to claim the throne.
One of the most stirring moments in the trailer is the return of the Bhūta Kola tradition — the sacred ritual dance that became iconic in the first film. Here, it is imbued with even greater cosmic energy, as the deity returns once more to set right the imbalance of power.
Though the exact plot remains tightly guarded, the trailer makes one thing clear: Kantara: Chapter 1 is a grander re-imagining of the legend, layered with multiple subplots, mythological resonance and a cinematic scale that transcends its predecessor. Set for release on October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 will open in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and English, across formats like IMAX and 4DX.
