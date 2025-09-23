Is SK Sir missing from Aspirants Season 3? Abhilash Thapliyal's silence raises questions

While excitement is in the air for Season 3 of Aspirants, the much-awaited upcoming season that is in the process of production, fans have noticed something unusual, and that is the noticeable absence of actor Abhilash Thapliyal from several promotional events. The show was initially released on TVF's YouTube Channel alongside TVF Play in 2021 and later on Amazon Prime Video.

Aspirants Season 3 and the absence of Abhilash Thapliyal

A journey of three UPSC aspirants and their friendship against all odds, the web show gave Abhilash Thapliyal overnight fame. Known for playing the beloved character SK sir in Aspirants, Abhilash has not been seen with the core team in recent times, which is certainly raising speculation about his involvement with the series.

Rumours of a possible fallout with the makers, though no official confirmation has been provided, are also doing the rounds. Given the strong bond the cast has displayed in the past, this unexpected distance is fueling further curiosity.