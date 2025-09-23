Celebs

Is SK Sir missing from Aspirants Season 3? Abhilash Thapliyal's silence raises questions

Known for playing the beloved character SK sir in Aspirants, Abhilash Thapliyal has not been seen with the core team in recent times
While excitement is in the air for Season 3 of Aspirants, the much-awaited upcoming season that is in the process of production, fans have noticed something unusual, and that is the noticeable absence of actor Abhilash Thapliyal from several promotional events. The show was initially released on TVF's YouTube Channel alongside TVF Play in 2021 and later on Amazon Prime Video.

Aspirants Season 3 and the absence of Abhilash Thapliyal

A journey of three UPSC aspirants and their friendship against all odds, the web show gave Abhilash Thapliyal overnight fame. Known for playing the beloved character SK sir in Aspirants, Abhilash has not been seen with the core team in recent times, which is certainly raising speculation about his involvement with the series.

Rumours of a possible fallout with the makers, though no official confirmation has been provided, are also doing the rounds. Given the strong bond the cast has displayed in the past, this unexpected distance is fueling further curiosity.

Released in 2021, Abhilash's portrayal of Shwetketu aka SK Sir became a standout in the Aspirants”. The actor’s performance and his character’s popularity were so impactful that there was a separate mini-series on it and the makers titled it SK Sir Ki Class.

"We also didn't spot him in any pictures or videos from his Aspirants co-star Naveen Kasturia's wedding last year in December. It took place in Udaipur. This is a sign that Abhilash is no longer involved with the show and hence wasn't present at the big day of Naveen as he's exploring his next move," quotes a source.

Fans of Abhilash and of the show are now left wondering if the talented actor has quietly exited the show. Or maybe this is just a temporary break. For now, all eyes are on the makers of Aspirants to clear the air. Until then, viewers can only hope that SK Sir’s journey does not come to an unexpected end. After all, who wants to miss his sessions!

Despite several attempts to reach out for a comment, the actor has remained silent.

