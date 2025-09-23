Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally announce pregnancy in an adorable post

The couple looked radiant dressed in white, lovingly holding the baby bump, captured in a charming polaroid — a sweet keepsake to treasure in this digital age.

Within minutes of the post, fans flooded the comment section congratulating the couple. One wrote, “Congratulations, Can't wait to see Baby Kaif”, another added, “I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU NEW MOM TO BE “ and another comment read, “Prettiest MOM TO BE mashallah can't wait to seeee her little angel”. Anticipating if it’s a baby boy or a girl one even wrote, “Baby Kat or Vicky coming soon?”

In the previous days, several pictures and videos surfaced online, keeping fans on their toes. Among them was a behind-the-scenes photo from an ad shoot, where Katrina was seen in a brown long dress, posing with her baby bump.

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for her much-anticipated action-packed film Tiger vs Pathaan, slated for 2027, while Vicky is set to impress audiences in the mythological epic Mahavatar, arriving in 2026.