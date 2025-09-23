Kumar Sanu’s ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya alleges abuse during pregnancy

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu is at the center of controversy. The singer's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya has made shocking allegations about the abuse she faced during her pregnancy with their son, Jaan Kumar Sanu. In a recent interview, Rita opened up about the difficult period she faced after the singer gained fame with the film Aashiqui. “His behavior changed after his success with Aashiqui,” she claimed.
Rita alleged that the abuse was not limited to emotional distress but extended to legal and personal hardships. “He took me to court during my pregnancy and had an affair at that time, which was later revealed,” she said.
The combination of legal pressure and personal betrayal left Rita devastated and she described the situation as feeling “like my whole world had been crushed.” Financial difficulties added to her struggles. Rita recalls, “I was given only Rs 100 a day and the family stopped providing milk for our children.” The situation reportedly affected her ability to manage basic needs, including access to food. She further alleged, “The kitchen shelves were locked when I went out, and I had to cook khichdi at my sister-in-law's home.”
She described the singer as "very insecure" and said that he did not allow her to go out of the house. She further revealed that his sister left her own family to live with them, sharing a room with Kumar Sanu while Rita slept in another room with their children. She alleged that both of them subjected her to repeated mistreatment.
Kumar Sanu reportedly had affair with actor Kunickaa Sadanand. Kunickaa later confirmed on Bigg Boss 19 that she had a six-year relationship with a married man. Her son Ayaan Lall described her relationship with Kumar Sanu as deeply toxic and disturbing.
Rita and Kumar Sanu initially met in Calcutta and fell in love. The couple got married in 1980s without parental consent, though their families later accepted their marriage. They had three children before getting divorced in 1994.
The controversy brings attention to the personal struggles hidden behind public success. While Kumar Sanu remains a celebrated figure in Indian music, these revelations by his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya have shed light on the private difficulties she claims to have endured during a vulnerable time in her life.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.