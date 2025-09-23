Kumar Sanu’s ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya alleges abuse during pregnancy

Rita alleged that the abuse was not limited to emotional distress but extended to legal and personal hardships. “He took me to court during my pregnancy and had an affair at that time, which was later revealed,” she said.

The combination of legal pressure and personal betrayal left Rita devastated and she described the situation as feeling “like my whole world had been crushed.” Financial difficulties added to her struggles. Rita recalls, “I was given only Rs 100 a day and the family stopped providing milk for our children.” The situation reportedly affected her ability to manage basic needs, including access to food. She further alleged, “The kitchen shelves were locked when I went out, and I had to cook khichdi at my sister-in-law's home.”

She described the singer as "very insecure" and said that he did not allow her to go out of the house. She further revealed that his sister left her own family to live with them, sharing a room with Kumar Sanu while Rita slept in another room with their children. She alleged that both of them subjected her to repeated mistreatment.