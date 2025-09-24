R D Narayanamurthy, director of Manathai Thirudi Vittai, passes away

Director R D Narayanamurthy, who is best known for having directed the Tamil romantic comedy drama Manathai Thirudi Vittai featuring actors Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu and Gayatri Jayaraman in the lead, passed away at the Omandurar Government hospital here in Chennai.

R D Narayanamurthy dies at 59

The director is survived by his wife Hamsaveni and son Lokeswaran.

Sources close to the late director said that Narayanamurthy, had been receiving at receiving treatment at the Omandurar hospital for a week. However, it proved futile and he passed away on Tuesday night.

Sources say that the final rites of the director are to happen on Friday after Narayanamurthy’s son, who is employed in London, returns home. The mortal remains of the late director have been taken to a private hospital in Chennai from where it will be taken to his residence in Pammal in Kancheepuram district on Friday.