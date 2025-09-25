Emma Watson slams unrealistic Hollywood beauty standards

Actress Emma Watson has opened up about the double standards she’s faced in Hollywood, calling out the unrealistic beauty expectations placed on women in the industry.

Emma Watson exposes double standards in Hollywood

Speaking on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Emma expressed frustration at the stark contrast between male and female experiences on set.

“I’m so envious of my male co-stars who can just throw on a T-shirt and be camera-ready,” she said. “There’s this whole rigmarole women go through just to be considered acceptable enough to show up.”

She also praised Pamela Anderson for recently going makeup-free at public appearances. “The courage that takes, I can’t even begin to describe it. Kudos to her,” Emma added.

Comparing the pressure to a bizarre competition, she said, “It’s wild. The expectations are insane. It’s impossible. It feels like being stuck in a survivor island game show, but for beauty.”

Emma, who has taken a step back from acting to pursue a doctorate at the University of Oxford, also shared that she doesn't miss promoting her films.

“In some ways, I hit the jackpot with acting, it was an incredible experience. But a big part of the job is selling the work, and that balance can become overwhelming,” she told a Hollywood entertainment platform.

While she misses being on set and performing, Emma admitted the marketing side of the industry took a toll on her. “I won’t lie, I don’t miss selling things. I found that part quite soul-destroying. But I do miss the art and using my skill set.”

