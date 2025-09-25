Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Aryan Khan's highly publicisied directorial venture The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has received positive reviews. But may have invited trouble for the makers. Ex-Narcotics Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, during a cruise raid in 2021 has reportedly moved the Delhi High Court over his alleged portrayal in a web series.

Ex NCB director Sameer Wankhede takes Red Chillies to court

On Thursday, Wankhede approached the Delhi High Court with a defamation suit, seeking an injunction and damages over what he described as the “misleading” and “negative” depiction of anti-drug enforcement agencies in the newly released Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

The series premiered on September 18 has been directed by Aryan Khan, and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

As per reports, Wankhede has filed the case against the production company, Netflix, X Corp, Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc, RPG Lifestyle Media Pvt Ltd, and unidentified parties.