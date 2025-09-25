Sonu Sood questioned by ED for more than seven hours in the 1xBet case

Actor Sonu Sood appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the money-laundering case linked to an online betting application named 1xBet on Wednesday. The Dabangg actor was questioned by ED for more than seven hours.

Sonu Sood questioned by ED in betting apps case

A news agency captured Sonu leaving the ED office after the questioning. The clip showed him leaving the premises and getting into his car.

On Tuesday, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also appeared before the ED. He was accompanied by his lawyer as he arrived at ED’s Delhi office around noon. If the sources are to be believed, he shared details about his arrangement for the promotion of the company.

According to sources, Yuvraj’s questioning coincided with that of actress and influencer Anveshi Jain. Both of them were reportedly asked to give personal details and documents such as Aadhaar and PAN.

The ED launched an investigation into the app after a lavish reception was thrown by one of the founders of the gambling platform in the UAE. The investigation also brought forward a Rs 5,000 crore hawala racket operating in the UAE and Pakistan.