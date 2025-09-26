Ananya Panday wishes papa Chunky on b’day with throwback picture

Chunky began his acting career in 1987 with the multi-starrer Aag Hi Aag, opposite Neelam Kothari. He was then cast in Paap Ki Duniya with Sunny Deol and Neelam. From 1987 to 1993, Chunky appeared in numerous multi-hero films, often in supporting roles.

His notable successes include Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ghar Ka Chiraag, Rupaye Dus Karod, Vishwatma, Lootere and Aankhen. His only solo hit was Parda Hai Parda.

After suffering a dip in his career, the actor returned in 2003 with minor roles in Qayamat, Elaan, Don, and Apna Sapna Money Money. He gained popularity for comedy roles, especially as Indo-Italian ‘Aakhiri Pasta’ in Housefull. Preferring character roles over leading ones, he later expanded into villains in Begum Jaan, Prassthanam, Saaho, Sardar, and the web series Abhay, showing his versatility beyond comedy.

He was recently seen in Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Meanwhile, Ananya will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The upcoming romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

The movie marks Ananya’s second collaboration with Kartik after Pati Patni Aur Woh. Produced jointly by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, the highly anticipated drama is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.