Ranveer Allahabadia reveals Shiamak Davar warned him about evil eye ahead of controversial mishaps

Youtuber Ranveer Allahabadia who has been making headlines for the controversies in the past few months regarding the show India’s Got Latent, has been previously told about having a nazar/evil eye on him. Ranveer recently revealed on his podcast that choreographer Shiamak Davar, while meeting him last year, said something bad is going to happen soon, and somehow his words came true.

Amrita Rao and Ranveer Allahabadia share encounters with 'Nazar'

In a candid chat with the actor Amrita Rao in one of his episodes, Ranveer talked about how last year he was told by Shiamak that the latter could sense an evil eye on him

Ranveer shared, “ It was my first time meeting him. He looked at me very intensely and with a lot of pity. It was a great phase of life for me so I asked him, ‘Why are you looking at me with pity?’ He said that you have to be careful about your back, your knees, and there’s a lot of jealousy and nazar on you.”

Ranveer revealed that after Shiamak's advice, 'a lot went wrong' possible hinting at his Latent controversy where the YouTuber got in trouble for his comments. He reveals whether Shiamak is truly psychic or just deeply intuitive. To remove the evil eye from life, Ranveer started to visit temples on regular basis. He said, “Main nazar utarvata hu (I get the evil eye curse removed) and it has made a big difference. I feel great — physically and mentally”.