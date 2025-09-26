Ranveer Allahabadia reveals Shiamak Davar warned him about evil eye ahead of controversial mishaps

Youtuber Ranveer Allahabadia who has been making headlines for the controversies in the past few months regarding the show India’s Got Latent, has been previously told about having a nazar/evil eye on him. Ranveer recently revealed on his podcast that choreographer Shiamak Davar, while meeting him last year, said something bad is going to happen soon, and somehow his words came true.
In a candid chat with the actor Amrita Rao in one of his episodes, Ranveer talked about how last year he was told by Shiamak that the latter could sense an evil eye on him
Ranveer shared, “ It was my first time meeting him. He looked at me very intensely and with a lot of pity. It was a great phase of life for me so I asked him, ‘Why are you looking at me with pity?’ He said that you have to be careful about your back, your knees, and there’s a lot of jealousy and nazar on you.”
Ranveer revealed that after Shiamak's advice, 'a lot went wrong' possible hinting at his Latent controversy where the YouTuber got in trouble for his comments. He reveals whether Shiamak is truly psychic or just deeply intuitive. To remove the evil eye from life, Ranveer started to visit temples on regular basis. He said, “Main nazar utarvata hu (I get the evil eye curse removed) and it has made a big difference. I feel great — physically and mentally”.
Adding to this chat, Amrita said she was also warned by Shiamak about such incidents. The context might be different but their experience with Shiamak was the same. She said, “For people thinking ‘what is this nonsense?’ there is nazar. I have experienced it.”
One time she had a really bad day and her maid came to do some rituals to remove the evil presence. Amrita said, “I once came back from a shoot feeling very low. The new maid said she would remove the nazar. She used phitkari, and there was a sound that came from it. She said, ‘Arre baap re, kitni gandi nazar lagi hai (Oh god, there was such bad evil eye),’ and within seconds, I felt better”.
Whether Nazar is real or not depends on belief, but sometimes even skeptics encounter experiences that quite evidently change their perspectives.
