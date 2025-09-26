Ravichandran Ashwin joins BBL: First Indian male international to sign with Sydney Thunder

Legendery Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the first Indian male player to join the popular Australian T20 league Big Bash League. Signed by the Sydney Thunder, the franchise based out of the Hourbour City, this marks a significant turn in Ashwin's career, who retired from international cricket last year and from the Indian Premier League last month.
The franchise officially announced this historical onboarding on Thursday with a post on their social media post. "CONFIRMED: The @thunderbbl have landed one of the biggest signings in BBL history with @rashwin99," read the caption.
The master of off-spin had earlier hinted during his returement announcement from the IPL that he would be looking to take his skills elsewhere in other glabl cricketing leagues. "My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," he wrote on August 27, in a social media post.
The leagues social media handle also shared a special recap video sharing his best moments from on the field celebrating the welcome of this high-profile signing onto the team.
As one-time title holders, Sydney Thunders came close to their second title in the previous season (2024 to 2025 season) where the lost the final match to the Hobart Hurricanes. The team has remained a consistent side across seasons having qualified to the playoaffs for 5 consecutive editions. Sydney Thunders will also produce a host of highly-talented teammates for Ashwwin. David Warner, Sam Billings, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Green, Daniel Sams and many others will accopany Ashwin in he race for the title next edition.
