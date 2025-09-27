Diya Suriya, daughter of Suriya and Jyothika, makes directorial debut with docu-drama Leading Light

Diya Suriya, daughter of renowned actors Suriya and Jyothika, has made a striking directorial debut with her 13-minute docu-drama Leading Light. At just 17, Diya steps behind the camera to tell the powerful and untold stories of Bollywood’s women gaffers, the light-women who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Diya Suriya makes directorial debut with docu-drama Leading Light

Produced under the family banner 2D Entertainment by her parents, the film blends documentary and dramatised storytelling to shed light on the lives of three pioneering women in the field: Hetall Deddhia, Priyanka Singh, and Leena Gangurde. Through candid interviews and evocative visuals, Leading Light captures their challenges, resilience, and contributions to the film industry, an area where women’s voices are rarely heard.

The film is currently part of an Oscar Qualifying Run at the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles, with daily screenings scheduled from September 26 to October 2 at 12 pm. According to the theatre's description, the docu-drama offers a heartfelt look at the realities of women working behind the camera, providing a rare glimpse into a male-dominated space.

Meanwhile, Diya’s father, actor Suriya is gearing up for the release of Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The teaser introduces Suriya as Saravanan, a lawyer also known by another name, Karuppu, drawing inspiration from the fierce deity Karuppu, worshipped with chilli powder to invoke instant justice.

Packed with action and mass appeal, the film sees Suriya delivering punchy one-liners and taking on a justice-driven persona. Actress Trisha plays the female lead, with Malayalam stars Indrans, Sshivada, and Swasika joining Tamil actors Yogi Babu and Natty in pivotal roles.

The film features music by young sensation Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by GK Vishnu (Bigil, Jawan), editing by R Kalaivanan, stunts by Vikram Mor, and art direction by Arun Venjaramoodu.

With Diya making an impressive debut and Suriya returning in a dynamic new avatar, the family continues to make a strong impact across Indian cinema.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress