Rajat Bedi responds to his daughter Vera's viral fame; star kid compared to Kareena Kapoor

Rajat Bedi, who has been in the spotlight for his role as Jaraj Saxena in The Ba**ds of Bollywood, isn’t the only one making headlines. His daughter, Vera Bedi, has also become the talk of the town after many pointed out her striking resemblance to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reacting to the comparisons, Rajat finally broke his silence

Rajat Bedi breaks silence on daughter Vera going viral for Kareena Kapoor resemblance

Vera for the first time accompanied her father to the red carpet event during the show’s Mumbai premier. As she walked alongside her father, media and fans across the internet responded on how she has a striking resemblance with Kareena Kapoor. Some of them even commented on her having better facial features with her beautiful blue eyes, “Better than Kareena with blue eyes.”. Another user wrote, “Kareena's aura is her aura, but she also looks alike, which we can't deny.”

This sudden shift of attention from Rajat to his daughter came as a surprise, and the actor finally shared his thoughts while speaking to the media. He said, “My whole family has got into the spotlight. It's not just me alone. My children are exposed right now because of me and the show. They have gone viral, and it’s crazy.”

Adding more about Vera’s reaction, Rajat said, “She is just overwhelmed... because that attention is not just from India, but global… People are calling from America, Canada, London, Dubai, everywhere. She is so simple, and she has never been exposed to anything like this. This is the first time in her life that she has gone to a red carpet event with her father. She is so simple”.

Rajat Bedi has spent years on the fringes of the limelight, well aware of both its perks and pitfalls. But for his family, this sudden attention is something entirely new, and understandably overwhelming.

When asked if he had prepared his children for the glare of publicity, Rajat admitted, “No, I have not yet spoken to them about how to deal with it. But they know they have to be humble, respectful with any and everyone. You'll never see my children have any attitude or anything with anyone… That being said, this is all so new to them and they are also overwhelmed”.

But again he shared that both his children, Vera and Vivaan are interested in getting into the limelight. His son has even assisted Aryan Khan in his show to get the exposure and Vera wishes to debut in the future.