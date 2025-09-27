Sanjay Kapur’s sister pushes back on estate being left to Priya Kapur

The fight over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate is shaping up to be as dramatic as it is high-stakes. At the centre is an alleged will that reportedly leaves his vast ₹30,000-crore fortune to his third wife, Priya Kapur, leaving little to his children, mother or siblings.

Sunjay Kapur’s estate dispute and Priya Kapur’s inheritance claim

The Delhi High Court has allowed Priya Kapur to submit details of the assets in a sealed cover. That part raised no objections. What did, however, was her insistence on non-disclosure agreements for anyone wishing to see the list. To the Kapur family, the idea of asking their nearly 80-year-old matriarch to sign an NDA just to access information they consider her own estate seemed, at best, baffling and at worst, insulting.

Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in June during a polo match in England, had taken over Sona Comstar after the death of his father, Surinder Kapur. Surinder, along with his wife Rani, had built the company into an automotive powerhouse. Now, the family argues that the bloodlines is being completely sidelined, with none of that legacy trickling down to his children or mother. They fear that what was created over a lifetime is slipping away into the hands of someone they describe as a relative outsider.