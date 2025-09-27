Sanjay Kapur’s sister pushes back on estate being left to Priya Kapur

The fight over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate is shaping up to be as dramatic as it is high-stakes. At the centre is an alleged will that reportedly leaves his vast ₹30,000-crore fortune to his third wife, Priya Kapur, leaving little to his children, mother or siblings.
The Delhi High Court has allowed Priya Kapur to submit details of the assets in a sealed cover. That part raised no objections. What did, however, was her insistence on non-disclosure agreements for anyone wishing to see the list. To the Kapur family, the idea of asking their nearly 80-year-old matriarch to sign an NDA just to access information they consider her own estate seemed, at best, baffling and at worst, insulting.
Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in June during a polo match in England, had taken over Sona Comstar after the death of his father, Surinder Kapur. Surinder, along with his wife Rani, had built the company into an automotive powerhouse. Now, the family argues that the bloodlines is being completely sidelined, with none of that legacy trickling down to his children or mother. They fear that what was created over a lifetime is slipping away into the hands of someone they describe as a relative outsider.
The will itself has raised eyebrows. Family members point to Sunjay’s close relationship with his children and past discussions about inheritance planning as reasons it’s hard to believe he would cut them out entirely.
In this unusual family saga, alliances have shifted. Sunjay’s sister and mother, Mandhira Kapur Smith and Rani Kapur, are now working closely with Karisma Kapoor, his second wife, who is in court on behalf of her children, Samira and Kiaan. Daily conversations and shared concern have turned them into a united front, one focused on ensuring that the Kapur grandchildren are not excluded from what they see as their rightful inheritance.
For the Kapur family, the most painful part is not just the estate itself but the shadow it casts on their legacy. Surinder Kapur’s contribution to India’s auto industry had made the family name synonymous with innovation and enterprise. Today, that name risks being reduced to court filings and whispers of sealed covers. To them, what should have been remembered as a legacy of growth and achievement is now entangled in a very public inheritance battle.
