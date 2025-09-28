When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing with Kishore Kumar

Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as the Nightingale of India, gifted generations with timeless melodies and soul-stirring songs. Her collaborations with Kishore Kumar remain some of the most iconic duets in Indian music history. However, despite their legendary partnership, a lesser-known and surprising revelation emerged — Lata ji once refused to sing with Kishore Kumar.

Lata Mangeshkar’s rare refusal to Kishore Kumar was rooted in mischief

Known for guarding her personal life from the limelight, this rare instance came quite as a surprise. Interestingly, her sister the celebrated singer Asha Bhosle supported the decision, highlighting a shared sentiment. But the reason was actually a funny one. It turns out that Kishore Kumar was a mischievous one when it came to recordings and would crack jokes all the time.

Seemingly the two sisters whenever would come to record their bits, Kishore ji would make them laugh so hard that their voices would get tired and they wouldn't be able to record properly. And mischievously he would record his part and leave.

This subtle revelation was done on a comedy show where singer Sameer Anjaan said, “Lataji once narrated an anecdote related to Kishore Kumar to me. After a time, Lataji and Ashaji stopped singing with Kishore Kumar. Lataji said, ‘What Kishore does? He comes and talks to both of us and makes us laugh while telling jokes. This makes our voices tired and he goes away by singing himself.’ We said that let him sing, I will not sing with him”.

In the track Suno Kaho Kaha Suna Lata ji was literally struggling to finish her part as the beloved comedian made her laugh continuously. Sameer also told that she even requested him to allow her to sing and stop making her laugh. Later she said she just doesn't want to record with him, in a comic of course.