Producer Ravi Shankar faces backlash over insulting actress Rukmini

At a recent promotional event for Kantara Chapter 1, fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, Rukmini Vasanth and Jr NTR. However, the spotlight quickly shifted when Telugu producer Ravi Shankar made a remark that many felt was disrespectful towards Rukmini. His comment sparked widespread backlash on social media, with fans criticising him for his insensitive words.

Kantara 2 event turns controversial after Ravi Shankar's remark on Rukmini Vasanth

Ravi Shankar, one of the producers of Pushpa 2 attended the promotional event of Kantara Chapter 2 releasing October 2, in Hyderabad which took place last week. During the conversation with the press about his films he made a statement which made him the centre of public aggression. He intended to praise Jr NTR but inadvertently ended up disrespecting Rukmini.

While discussing his next film with Jr NTR, he complimented Rukmini, calling her “extraordinary”. “Rukmini Vasanth is also the heroine of our film with Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR. I have seen the way she performs up close, and she is extraordinary”, he said.

Then came the twist when he added that he hoped she could match “at least 80%” of Jr NTR’s talent and the internet went he did not just say that. “Maybe not as much as anna (brother), but we are hoping you will be able to give at least 80 per cent” Ravi added.

Comments flooded the internet supporting Rukmini and how this was an insult to her and her talents. One wrote, “No need to insult Rukku to hype your hero.” Another commented, “No offence. Why do you need to insult the heroine?”

One of the fans wrote on X, “Ante enni days movies chesina heroins waste annamata (So every heroine who acted with him so far is a waste)" Another expressed their aggression saying, “Eellaki kuda edanna script lu ready chesi ivvandra stage ekke mundhu (Someone needs to give them scripts before they get on stage)."