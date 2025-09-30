When Salman Khan wore one of the most expensive limited-edition diamond watches

Salman Khan is a man with a growing taste for luxury, and his watches are the proof of it all. His collection is as unique and stunning as his star-studded fandom. Salman Khan has been spotted with some of the most expensive watches in the past years, and one of them was watchmaker Jacob Arabo's designer piece costing INR 42 crore.

Watches worth crores: Salman Khan’s timepiece collection screams opulence

In 2024, a video of Salman went viral in which he was posing with one of the most expensive watches in the world. The Billionnaire III from Jacob & Co. was the high-end watch that he posed with. It is a diamond-studded watch which has only 18 pieces in the world, and thus a limited edition. It is among the most lavish timepieces in the luxury market.

This diamond-entrusted watch is a blend of haute horlogerie and fine jewellery. In 2016, the original piece came to the market with its stunning design and high-quality extravaganza. It has 656 emerald-cut diamonds, a total of 129 carats, making it one of the most luxurious in the world. The movement bridges are adorned with 57 shimmering baguette-cut diamonds, adding brilliance to every tick.

The video of the watchmaker Jacob Arabo assisting the actor in wearing the watch caught the attention of netizens across the social media. Jacob, in his Instagram post, wrote, “I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for @beingsalmankhan I made an exception.”