Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner back Ciara Miller amid Amanda Batula–West Wilson romance shock

Hannah Berner, 34, also said the same thing when she remarked, “We love you Ciara, as the one and only guest that’s ever been on Giggly Squad who’s a woman besides a couple cat psychics.” However, the matter took an ugly turn as soon as it was learned that Ciara Miller, 30, hooked up with her ex-boyfriend West Wilson, 31.

As per the reports, West Wilson had been flirting with her. But at that time, it seemed Miller did not know that Wilson was actually in love with Amanda Batula, who is 34 years old. Some insiders also said, “But Ciara knew nothing about Amanda. Nobody did."

Amanda and West have officially made things official on their Instagram stories just days ago. In a statement, they said, “We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.” They further added, “Our connection grew out of a genuine, longstanding friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

According to the reports, the actress Ciara Miller eventually discovered a video that was claimed to contain images of Amanda Batula and West Wilson together in his New York apartment. What makes the situation even more heated is that a day before making the announcement, Batula sent her a text saying she “never meant to hurt her.” Despite all this, the actresses Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have remained supportive of Ciara.