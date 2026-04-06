All you need to know about Disha Sharma, daughter of Rajat Sharma who recently tied the knot

Her father, Rajat Sharma, is a popular figure in the country for his tough stance as a TV journalist. However, Disha Sharma has always been a person who preferred staying away from the limelight and sticking to the serious environment of the legal world. The corporate lawyer has recently become the subject of conversation for all the right reasons as she celebrated her wedding ceremony in Mumbai with her groom, Sudarshan M J, also a fellow legal practitioner.

From law suites to wedding aisles: Inside the life of Disha Sharma

The lawyer, who established herself professionally outside the ambit of the media empire created by her parents, works with one of the best intellectual property law firms as an associate. With specialisation in corporate law and trademarks, Disha is appreciated by many of her peers for her analytical approach and academic background. The couple got together as associates who later turned into partners and eventually got engaged.