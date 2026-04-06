All you need to know about Disha Sharma, daughter of Rajat Sharma who recently tied the knot

Her father, Rajat Sharma, is a popular figure in the country for his tough stance as a TV journalist. However, Disha Sharma has always been a person who preferred staying away from the limelight and sticking to the serious environment of the legal world. The corporate lawyer has recently become the subject of conversation for all the right reasons as she celebrated her wedding ceremony in Mumbai with her groom, Sudarshan M J, also a fellow legal practitioner.
The lawyer, who established herself professionally outside the ambit of the media empire created by her parents, works with one of the best intellectual property law firms as an associate. With specialisation in corporate law and trademarks, Disha is appreciated by many of her peers for her analytical approach and academic background. The couple got together as associates who later turned into partners and eventually got engaged.
The wedding, held in early April 2026, was a masterclass in cultural synthesis. Billed as a real-life 2 States romance, the union fused Disha’s North Indian heritage with Sudarshan’s Tamil traditions. Guests witnessed a minimalist mandap adorned with South Indian silk and floral garlands, reflecting a sophisticated blend of minimalist elegance and deep-rooted ritual.
The event’s guest list underscored the immense influence held by the family. The evening saw a rare joint appearance by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, both dressed in coordinated black formals. The spiritual and political spheres were equally well-represented, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in attendance, alongside Baba Ramdev. Despite the presence of national icons, the focus remained on the couple, marking a new chapter for Disha as she balances her private professional life with her family’s public legacy.