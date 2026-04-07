Raj Kundra breaks silence amid ongoing legal troubles, says he wants the truth through a fair and final verdict

Raj Kundra has often maintained silence amid allegations and controversies, letting the law and order bring light to the truth. However, his recent message carries a tone of resilience and the desire to clear the air. The businessman has been all over the headlines, has faced allegations as well as public scrutiny, but his confident tone in his post marks a significant shift in his approach towards his legal narrative.

Why is Raj Kundra under trial?

Back in 2021, Kundra was initially arrested as authorities accused him of distributing pornographic movies through mobile applications. He received bail sometime later, yet his legal matters remained active. He has been involved in a fraud case worth INR 60.4 crore, which connects to Best Deal TV Private Limited, where he and Shilpa Shetty, his wife, hlmed the directorial positions. The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police, still continues its investigation work.

Raj had earlier described his disappointment with media reports that linked his wife, Shilpa Shetty, to his legal troubles, calling such coverage 'clickbait' and unfair. He also stressed that his family supports him and he wants the focus to remain on legal outcomes rather than public speculation.