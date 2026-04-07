Safety fence collapses at Super Junior Seoul concert; three injured

In a scary turn of events at the Kpop boyband, Super Junior Seoul concert, a safety fence collapsed on Sunday. Following the incident, the agency SM Entertainment issued an official apology. As of now, three individuals attending the event were injured, however nothing major went down.

SM Entertainment apologises after fence collapse at Super Junior concert

The accident took place during the last of three Seoul concerts held by the group at the KSPO Dome. As one of the members, Ryeowook approached the audience while performing an encore song, the mishap took place. In order to hold or greet the singer, the fans leaned forward, causing the fence to collapse. The injured individuals were soon taken to the hospital, and the agency confirmed that they only had minor bruises and sprains and were told to rest for two weeks.

Taking to social media, the agency issued an apology for the mishap. They wrote, “Hello, this is SM Entertainment.” We would like to provide an update regarding an incident that occurred during the SUPER JUNIOR 20th Anniversary TOUR SJ - CORE in SEOUL concert on Sunday, April 5. During the final encore performance of the day, safety fences installed collapsed, causing three audience members to fall and sustain injuries. The injured individuals were immediately transported to a hospital, where they received necessary examinations and treatment. Medical professionals have advised that they will require approximately two weeks of rest and treatment for sprains and contusions”.