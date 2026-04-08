Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with partner Christopher Abbott

The news comes following an earlier sighting of Aubrey stealthily hiding her pregnant belly at Paris Fashion Week. Attending designer fashion shows by Loewe and Lacoste, she chose to wear oversized leather jackets and baggy silhouettes, keeping everyone on edge.

Aubrey has overcome many hurdles this year. Following the death of her director husband Jeff Baena, who had left her earlier in 2024, the actress had expressed her pain. She said that it was a daily battle dealing with her emotions and was thankful for the people around her who helped her cope.

Aubrey, who is known for her dry sense of humour, once joked how she could prank her friends’ children over Christmas. But now, she is all set to take on a new role as a mother herself as she and Christopher prepare to welcome their new child into this world this year.